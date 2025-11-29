Arunachal Teacher Transforms Remote School into Vibrant Visual Learning Space

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In an extraordinary example of individual initiative in grassroots education, Dakrik Nyori, the lone teacher of Rilu Upper Primary School in Dari circle under Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh, has transformed the entire school campus into a full-scale visual learning environment.

Nearing retirement and managing both academic and administrative responsibilities alone, the veteran primary teacher has converted every wall of the institution into a vibrant instructional canvas, hand-painting maps, scientific diagrams, safety signs, national symbols and academic charts to enhance comprehension and stimulate curiosity among his seven students, a senior officer said on Friday.

Many in the district believe his effort, driven entirely by personal dedication, merits formal state recognition.

Despite limited resources and low student strength, Nyori has demonstrated exceptional commitment to making learning accessible and engaging, Dari Circle Officer (CO) Dr Nyato Doji said.

The officer said the teacher has painted multiplication tables to help children revise basic mathematical concepts daily, created traffic signals and road safety signs to introduce civic awareness at a young age, and illustrated the water cycle in detail to simplify complex environmental science concepts.

His work also includes a world map, a map of India and a map of Arunachal Pradesh, all aimed at broadening the geographical understanding of students while strengthening their sense of regional and national identity, the CO said.

The walls of the school also feature illustrations of India's national symbols, ranging from the national animal and bird to the flag and emblem, enabling children to absorb knowledge visually and intuitively, the official said.

In addition, Nyori has drawn awareness messages on drug and tobacco abuse to sensitize students about the harmful effects of substance use. He has also created colourful depictions of the solar system, the months of the year and various thematic visuals, turning the school premises into a fully interactive learning environment where children learn even outside the classroom.

The officer said his work embodies a rare blend of creativity, passion and service to the cause of education. With his retirement scheduled for next year, Nyori's decades of service and his extraordinary contributions to child-friendly, visual learning in a remote rural school stand as an inspiration for educators across the state, the officer said.

Doji, who documented the effort, said the teacher's dedication reaffirms the profound impact a single committed educator can have on shaping young minds and enriching a school's learning ecosystem.

