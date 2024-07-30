Arunachal: Ujjal Namshum, Chethan Chengappa claim second positions in Rainforest Challenge India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: After a week-long intense competition, Ujjal Namshum from Arunachal Pradesh and co-driver Chethan Chengappa from Karnataka has emerged as the first runners up of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India 2024. The event was held at Panjim in Goa.

The duo has claimed the second position at the 10th edition of India’s biggest and toughest off road motorsport competition with an overall score of 2039 points out of 2600, which they got after competing in 26 Special Stages (SS) that tested their off-road driving and co-driving skills, their team coordination and their vehicle’s capabilities under extreme off-road conditions.

Dr. Mohammed Fahed VP and co-driver Rajeev Lal from Kerala emerged as the winners of RFC India 2024 with 2165 points while Anand V Manjooran (co-driver Vishnu Raj) from Kerala took the third spot in the ranking table with 1874 points.

The top three drivers of RFC India 2024 have won free entry to the RFC Global Series 2024 Finale to be held in Malaysia at the end of the year. 44-year-old Ujjal Namshum, who runs a tea plantation in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, was participating in RFC India for the third time this year.

RFC India was launched by Cougar Motorsport in 2014 as the India Chapter of the Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia, which is ranked among the top 5 toughest off-road races in the world and which has regional chapters in over 30 countries worldwide.

Organized annually in Goa with approvals from Goa Tourism, it is the longest running international off-road motorsport competition in India. The 10th edition of the mega event witnessed participation from 26 teams, consisting of some of the most evolved off-roaders of the country.

