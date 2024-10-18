Arunachal: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Visits Ziro, Pledges Support For Local Industries

ZIRO: Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu paid a visit to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday where he was warmly received by the Daminda Women group with a traditional Apatani welcome.
He was accompanied by Bullo Mamu, the Secretary of Industries of the Arunachal Government, local MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP and other officials, SHG members, and heads of departments at the Circuit House in Ziro.
The minister was briefed on the district’s micro food processing industries by Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP during the visit.
Bittu also held discussions with SHG women and PMFME beneficiaries, who highlighted the need for cold storage facilities in order to help farmers and the agricultural community fetch better prices for their horticultural produce, particularly kiwi and other fruits.
The local farmers also proposed the establishment of outlets at airports and railway stations to market their agricultural produce and SHG-manufactured food and handicrafts.
The Minister assured them of full support, pledging to provide necessary assistance to boost the district's products.
