Arunachal: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Visits Ziro, Pledges Support For Local Industries

ZIRO: Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu paid a visit to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday where he was warmly received by the Daminda Women group with a traditional Apatani welcome.

He was accompanied by Bullo Mamu, the Secretary of Industries of the Arunachal Government, local MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP and other officials, SHG members, and heads of departments at the Circuit House in Ziro.

The minister was briefed on the district’s micro food processing industries by Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP during the visit.