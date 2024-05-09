Bid to make schools tobacco-free zones in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In an effort to make the educational institutions tobacco-free zones in Arunachal Pradesh capital city, the flying squad of District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), conducted a surprise checking and raided shops near the schools at Niti Vihar, Senki Park area under the provision of COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) sections 6a & 6b.

The squad comprising EAC Itanagar Khoda Lasa and police successfully seized a huge amount of cigarettes and other tobacco products along with alcohol sold illegally from different shops situated within a 100 metre radius area of the schools. All the shop owners violating COTPA section 6 (a) & (b) were challaned amounting to Rs 200 each and were warned from further selling of any type of tobacco products near educational institutions.

Further, they were asked to abide by the laws under COTPA to help the youths live a tobacco free life and towards a tobacco free society & environment. Post the surprise checking, all the seized items were burnt and disposed off at the office of the EAC, here.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Seize 1.757 kg Opium from NSCN-KYA (sentinelassam.com)