Centre’s SAMAST project goes live in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: With a view to bolster power system management in Arunachal Pradesh, a centrally-funded project ‘Scheduling, Accounting, Metering and Settlement of Transactions in Electricity (SAMAST)’, has been commissioned here.

Advisor to Minister Power (Electrical) Jikke Tako, launched the Go-Live of SAMAST project at Chimpu near here on Friday, an official press note informed on Saturday.

The project, executed by SLDC (State Load Despatch Centre) under the capital power division, is a state-of-the-art web-based analytical tool, which shall help APSLDC in collecting real time data from electrical distribution divisions, intra-state generating stations, bulk consumers and intra-state open access consumers of Arunachal thereby improving power system management in the State. The project amounting to Rs 10.34 crore has been funded by the Government of India through Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

The Go-Live launching event was witnessed by T K Tara, Chief Engineer (P), Bar Takum, CE (P), Duyu Tacho, CE (P), various superintending engineers, and executive engineers, besides other officers/ officials of Dept of Power, admin officer of Devi Energies Pvt Ltd Dikshi, representatives from Genus Power Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Jaipur and PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited (PwC), Kolkata, the release added.

