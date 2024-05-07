Faculty Development Programme on entrepreneurship concludes in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on entrepreneurship, organized by Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) of Government College Yachuli, concluded in Keyi-Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme was sponsored by North Eastern Council (NEC).

The programme titled, “Establish, Develop and Management Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) and Incubation Centres (ICs) in the Educational Institutions of Northeastern Region” was implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati under the Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Gracing the concluding event, the college Principal-cum-Centre, Head of EDC Dr Rejir Karlo said that the FDP is designed to train and develop professionals in the area of entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation in which they can act as resource persons in guiding and motivating the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youth and students of the district to take up entrepreneurial careers.

The outcome of the FDP is likely to provide essential tools and techniques through diverse hands-on-training modules. With such an aptitude, the knowledge of tools of entrepreneurship would enhance the practising skills of the faculty members and teachers, who, in turn, can apply them for linking classroom teaching to motivate the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youth and students towards entrepreneurial careers, remarked Dr Karlo.

Among others, Managing Director of Naara-Aaba Winery Private Limited Ziro, Tage Rita Takhe, Deputy Director of Cooperative Societies, Dr Gyati Kobing, progressive farmer from Kangam Organic Farm Yazali, Joram Ania, resource persons from various departments, faculty members from different colleges of the state, and members of KVIC, DIC, ITI, CS and NGOs attended the programme.

