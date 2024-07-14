Government to initiate steps for effective traffic management in Arunachal capital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to initiate several steps for effective traffic management in the state capital, with adoption of the updated state-of-the-art technologies, officials said.

State Urban Affairs minister Balo Raja on Saturday convened a meeting here to have a preliminary discussion on effective traffic management in the state capital, with several officers of the department and others.

Raja during the meeting informed that the issue related to effective traffic management was one of the important topics as part of making a world-class twin capital city of Itanagar and Naharlagun, as identified in the 24 high-priority decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting held on June 13 last.

The meeting decided to put forth a few aspects for addressing the issue by replacing the present traffic regulation system with latest technologies and to provide dividers in roads in a scientific manner to make the city beautiful and facilitate easy movements of the vehicles and pedestrians as well. Automated traffic signal lights combined with AI cameras are to be erected at all the identified junctions in Itanagar while it would be replicated in Naharlagun after completion of construction activities of NH-415 between the stretch from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli.

It was also suggested that everyone should be trained to follow the traffic rules strictly, especially by the two wheelers and tempos besides, providing proper bay for bus and tempo to avoid traffic snarl.

Suggestions were also made for installing artificial intelligence cameras all along the NH 415 under smart city mission, which should be synchronized with the traffic signal lights to detect traffic violators properly and sent with e-challans to the registered mobile numbers of the violators and the DTO concerned simultaneously.

It was agreed for installation of traffic signal lights in such a manner that vehicles coming from one side be allowed to travel in one go either to right, left or for taking a ‘U’-turn with specific slots for pedestrians.

Relocating the street vendors to appropriate vending zones, relocating the tempo/sumo parking slots, regular cleaning of the city and repairing of footpaths, drainage etc, strict implementation of Building-bye-Laws through capital deputy commissioner and preparation of City Mobility Plan as suggested by the Centre towards ease of movements, were other issues discussed in the meeting. The minister entrusted the Commissioner urban affairs and transport to discuss the matter with the line departments and stakeholders for implementation of the action plan and come up with a detailed report.

