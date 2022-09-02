High Mast Solar Light installed at Rani village, Pasighat

A CORRESPONDENT



PASIGHAT: ZPM Besing Tatin inaugurated a High Mast Solar Light (HMSL) installed at Rani village, a few kilometers away from Pasighat town near here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, ZPM Tatin stated that proper road and lighting were essential components of mast lighting. The locals should take care of the property and make the best use of it by cooperating with the government for all such developmental programmes.

The ZPM also extended his gratitude towards the PO (APEDA) Er. Kape Badak for illuminating Rani Ghat with solar power, which is one of the prominent public places in the district. He expressed hope that the lighting project would help the commuters during night hours and would provide safety and comfortable surroundings to the villagers. Earlier, Kape Badak in his brief speech informed that solar-powered High Mast light is a raised source of high illumination lights and preferred over conventional lighting, because it can achieve very large space to height ratios. It can illuminate large areas without the need for numerous lighting columns. Effective lighting of outdoor spaces provides important benefits to all who are passing from that junction.

"Such modern conventional energy sources of lighting systems have light-sensitive photocells to turn ON at dusk and OFF at dawn. Besides beautification, uninterrupted lighting during night time will ensure improved law and order situation, curving antisocial activities," Badak added.

Also Read: Renewable energy auctions to attract large developers: IEEFA

Also Watch:



