Indian Army assists in infra development of girls school in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Blazing sword Division of the Indian Army on Tuesday undertook a project for provision of furniture and stationeries to Thupten Choiling Balika Vidyalaya, near Yangla Gonpa, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The project has been undertaken under Operation Sadbhavana.

School items worth Rs 8.5 lakhs were handed over to the headmaster of the school by the battalion commander in presence of gaon burah and other important figures of the village, an official communiqué informed here. The project has been undertaken with the aim of enhancing the quality education in remote areas of the state. The children of the school performed a colourful cultural program during the event as thanks giving to the Indian Army.

