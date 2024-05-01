Interactive outreach programme held in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An interactive outreach program as part of ‘NER Converses’ was held at Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, organized by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax (NER), in coordination with district administration. The program was inaugurated by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER) Chaitali Panmei.

More than 150 participants of various stakeholders attended the program. Various resource persons from the income tax department spoke on the topics of Income Tax e-filing portal, TDS compliance, e-verification scheme, grievance redressing month, income tax exemption provisions for Scheduled Tribes etc.

In her inaugural address Panmei gave an overall view on the income tax collection of the country and contribution of NE states in it. She lauded Arunachal Pradesh for its rich resources, beautiful culture, law-abiding, peace loving and progressive people. Earlier N.Longvah, Principal Commissioner of IT, highlighted the aims and objectives of the program.

Tawang ADC Sang Khandu expressed gratitude to the department for spreading awareness about the various provisions and compliance about income tax act and proceedings to the people of the border district, an official communique informed.

