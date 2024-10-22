Library Volunteer’s Artworks Earn Recognition for Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Behelti Ama, a senior volunteer of Lohit Youth Library Movement and a 4th year Fine Arts student at Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, brought laurels for Arunachal for the second year in succession at the Tribal Art Exhibition held at New Delhi from October 17 to October 19.

The second edition of the four-day exhibition, “Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre” was inaugurated by the Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar at the India Habitat Centre New Delhi. It was organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation, the National Human Rights Commission and the International Big Cat Alliance. Lohit Youth Library Movement Coordinator S Mundayoor said Dr Jaishankar, who went through the exhibition keenly, heartily appreciated the art work of Behelti, after ‘patiently listening to my explanations of my art work’ said a grateful Behelti, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Dr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also went round the art exhibits with great interest.

Referring to his friendly interactions, Behelti Ama said, “When I told him that Mishmi tribes do not have such tribal art styles like Gond, Varli, Mahbubani etc., but as an art student I am learning different styles and trying my best to depict my culture through my art, Dr Shekhawat quipped, “Maybe in future this type of art will be known as Behelti Art!’”

Speaking about the exhibition, she said every artist who came had a unique style of painting, and the concept of depicting tigers in their paintings in their own way was really impressive.

“At the exhibition, I came to know how tigers have an important role in their lives. These beliefs somehow also help tiger reserves in some ways to protect tigers.”

Speaking on her education as an artist at the reputed Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, Behelti Ama said that there was so much to learn more. She also advised upcoming Arunachali artists to keep learning different styles and medium, so that they could one day create their own style of art. Ama thanked Kamlang Tiger Reserve DCF Jumdo Geiyi for encouraging and supporting her to participate in the New Delhi art exhibition.

The Tribal Art exhibition aims to recognize the conservation ethos of tribal communities and highlight the symbiotic relationship between these communities and the environment. It seeks to inspire future generations to appreciate this connection and provides tribal artists an opportunity to engage with visitors. Their artworks were made available for sale, with proceeds directly benefiting the artisans. The exhibition featured over 200 paintings and 100 art pieces from 49 artists from 22 tiger reserves across India. All artworks were crafted using sustainable materials, reflecting the eco-friendly lifestyle of indigenous communities.

