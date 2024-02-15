Major Bob Khating Day observed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday commemorated Major Bob Khating Day with a ceremony near the Tawang War Memorial. In the presence of in-charge deputy commissioner Wathai Mossang and Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier V S Rajput, the national flag was unfurled and a wreath was laid at Major Khating’s bust. The event brought together civilians, army personnel, monks, and students. Students presented patriotic songs and speeches highlighting Major Khating’s life and contributions. The DC and the Commander honoured gaon burahs and monks with presents.

Mossang, while acknowledging Major Khating’s role in establishing Tawang’s administrative setup without bloodshed, expressed gratitude to the Indian army and border guarding forces for their dedicated service.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC praised Major Khating who was not just a soldier but also a civil servant and diplomat. Major Khating, who arrived in Tawang in February 1951, integrated Tawang into India peacefully, involving the local community. Brigadier Rajput in his address, emphasized on Major Khating’s multifaceted roles as a teacher, soldier, civil servant, and diplomat, underscoring the diverse contributions individuals make to national development.

