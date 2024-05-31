Monsoon advisory issued in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In view of the onset of monsoon season, Lower Siang district deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap has issued a monsoon advisory to the people of the district in order to ensure safety of life and property of denizens.

“The monsoon brings heavy rainfall, landslides, and risk to loss of life and property, but with adequate precaution, disaster like situation can be minimized,” read the advisory issued by Rakshap, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DC has advised the people to follow precautionary measures by staying away from vulnerable areas like landslide and flood-prone areas, sinking areas and banks of rivers and streams; avoid venturing into rivers or streams for swimming, bathing, fishing or any such activities; and avoid night journey during the rainy season unless it is an unavoidable.

He urged people not to block nallahs, streams and water pathways by constructing structures over them or throwing garbage into them. He also requested them raise their voices against the quarrying activities such as extraction of boulders, sands etc. from river banks which should be strictly prohibited during the monsoons.

Rakshap also urged the people to keep sufficient stock of essential items and prepare an emergency kit containing non-perishable food items/dry fruits, torchlight, batteries, drinking water, a first aid box containing essential medicine etc, storing the kit in a readily accessible place in case of power outages or evacuations; stay updated with weather information and avoid unnecessary travelling during heavy rains; and not to spread or believe in rumours but look out for information from authentic sources such as District Disaster Management Authority to avert any untoward eventualities.

