Oil India Limited inks pact for earth science related studies in northeast region

New Delhi: State-owned company Oil India Limited, National Center for Seismology (NCS) under Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES and HS), Arunachal Pradesh inked a tripartite agreement in Itanagar to pursue applied earth science related studies in India with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern region.

The signing ceremony was held on Sunday in presence of Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, Ministers of Legislative Assembly, senior officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government and CMD of Oil India Ltd, among others.

The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical and geological research, in the field of exploration and exploitation of geothermal energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiu said this was a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh.

“Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh with the inauguration of Permanent Seismological Observatory Daporijo and Heliport-Aviation Weather Observing Systems for the North Eastern Region. Foundation Stone laid for 2 Doppler Weather Radars for Arunachal Pradesh. A MoU signing ceremony also took place between NCS, Oil India Ltd and CES&HD, Department of Science & Technology, Govt of AP signifying India’s commitment to advancing its scientific infrastructure. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India CMD OIL and other government officials” the Minister sad in his post on X. Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its statehood day on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Oil India Limited making efforts to cap well