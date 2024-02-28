Poll-related training and coordination meet held in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Ahead of the upcoming simultaneous elections in Arunachal Pradesh, a training and coordination meeting was held at Tawang on Tuesday, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and attended by SP D W Thongon, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Lungla and Jang besides other officers. Addressing the officers, the DC emphasized the importance of sector officers visiting polling stations and promptly providing feedback reports.

“This is essential for the timely completion of the district election management plan,” he stressed and urged all nodal and sector officers to familiarize themselves with election manuals and dedicate efforts to ensuring a free, fair, and smooth election process. Darang also directed concerned departments to guarantee minimum required facilities in all 77 polling stations of the district.

Emphasizing on adherence to the instructions issued by the Election Commission, he insisted that all nominated officers strictly follow the guidelines.

The SP in his deliberations sought cooperation from all officers and officials for the seamless conduct of the election process. He discussed the communication plan designed for the district to ensure a peaceful electoral environment.

In his welcome address, EAC (Election) Wathai Mossang highlighted the meeting’s significance, emphasising that a series of training sessions would be conducted for election duty officials in the days to come. District-level master trainers provided training to sector officers, setting the stage for a well-prepared and organised electoral process in the border district.

