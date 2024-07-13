Popular Arunachalee Vlogger ‘Pookoomon’ slips off from 4th floor and dies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Popular Arunachalee vlogger Rupchi Taku, widely known as 'Pookoomon' in the digital world, passed away at a young age of 26 after falling from the fourth floor of her rented residence on Thursday evening, the police said. Taku was rushed to RK Mission Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way, the state capital's Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said. There seems to be no foul play involved as of now, as Taku, who was visually impaired and heavily reliant on glasses, must have slipped off her balcony by ill fate. The authorities have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 196 BNSS and have assigned sub-inspector Inya Tato to conduct a thorough investigation.

