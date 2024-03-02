State-level declamation competition: Tirap district's Tehen Henkhe emerges winner

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, orchestrated a declamation competition on the theme "My Bharat Viksit Bharat@2047" at the DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

The event, drawing participants from across the state representing 14 districts, showcased the eloquence and intellect of the district-level champions.

Tehen Henkhe from Tirap district clinched the first prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate of achievement. Following closely, Takam Regam from Papum Pare district secured the second position, earning a prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The third prize, comprising a cash award of Rs 25,000 each and certificates, was bagged by Janglin Lamra and Rupa Tagio of West Kameng district.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma gives away winners (Gross) award to Jammu & Kashmir Police

Also Watch: