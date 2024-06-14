Three former ministers denied cabinet berth in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three former ministers of the previous government failed to get cabinet berths in the new council of ministers led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Khandu along with his deputy Chowna Mein and ten others were sworn in on Thursday.

Khandu, the MLA of Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

The ministers who were denied cabinet berth this time include Rural Works Department minister Honchun Ngandam, Health & Family Welfare minister Alo Libang and Tourism minister Nakap Nalo.

While Education Minister Taba Tedir lost the electoral battle to NCP’s green horn Toko Tatung in Yachuli constituency, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Tumke Bagra (Industries) and Tage Taki (Animal Husbandry & Veterinary) were denied party tickets in the April 19 assembly polls.

Among the sitting ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, PHE minister Wangki Lowang and Environment and Forest minister Mama Natung were inducted in the new council of ministers.

Political analysts here are of the opinion that the ministers in the outgoing government were denied cabinet berths because of their poor performance. In the new council of ministers there are eight new faces, including one female after a gap of over ten years.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM for 3rd term today

Also Watch: