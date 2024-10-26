Zublee Foundation Promotes Organ Donation Awareness in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Zublee Foundation, the first and only NGO dedicated to raising mass awareness and encouraging support for deceased organ donation in the entire Northeast, has launched a chain of workshops on organ donation in Arunachal Pradesh from October 21, under the banner of Project VARDAAN.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Zublee Foundation’s CEO Priyanka Borah informed that the workshops are aimed at educating people on the aspects of organ donation after death, and to dispel myths surrounding the important subject.

Speaking at the event, Foundation’s project coordinator Priyanka Borah said, “There is an urgent need to spread awareness about deceased organ donation in the Northeast.

“Organ shortages continue to be a crisis across India, and through initiatives like Project VARDAAN, we hope to educate and inspire people to pledge their organs, helping save countless lives,” she said.

