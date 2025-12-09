13th foundation day of All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Sanmilan (AAJYS) to be held in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 13th foundation day of All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Sanmilan (AAJYS) will be held centrally under the aegis of the central committee of AAJYS in association with the Tinsukia district committee of AAJYS at Bhagawati Bhagawan HSS, Tinsukia, on December 13, stated a press release. The programme will begin with hoisting of the institutional flag by Rajib Das, President of the central committee, to be followed by Sahid Tarpan. Janindra Nath Saikia, Chief Advisor of AAJYS, will grace the open session as an appointed speaker, which will be followed by a felicitation programme. A community tribute will be paid in the evening, informed Anil Bora, General Secretary of All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Sanmilan.

Also Read: Nagaon University celebrates its second foundation day with grand celebration