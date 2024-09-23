16th Biennial Conference of Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan Calls for Autonomy to Uplift Nath Community

Morigaon: The 16th Biennial Conference of Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan was held with a day-long event in the premises of Morigaon Town Higher Secondary School on Sunday. The 16th biennial session was inaugurated by Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan’s president, Someshwar Nath, by hoisting the organization’s flag.

The meeting was officially inaugurated by the vice president of the Assam Pradeshik Jogi, Sanmilan Ramdhan Nath. In the delegate meeting, the new district committee of Jogi Sanmilan unanimously formed with Ramen Nath as the president and Nitumoni Nath as the secretary. Thereafter, an opening meeting was held, which was presided over by the District Jogi Sanmilan president, Someshwar Nath. Former District president Bipul Nath lit the lantern lamp of the programme at the portrait of Gorakha Nath, the father of the nation.

While inaugurating the open meeting, the president of Nath Jogi, Jatiya Parishad Kirti Nath, said, “There are many problems faced by the Nath community living in different autonomous council areas in the state. Therefore, there is a need for autonomy towards the upliftment of the community. We demand autonomy for the Nath Jogi.”

He said, “No government pays attention to the upliftment of the Nath community. The Nath Jogi community has made a great contribution to the formation of the Sanatani civilization and the larger Assamese nation.”

Earlier, the open session was attended by Dr. Kamal Chandra Nath, principal of Charaibahi College, Nath. The president of Assam Pradeshik Jogi Sanmilan Dhiren Nath gave a researched analysis of the national heritage of the Jogi community and the works of their ancestors. The president said that the Nath Jogi are Bhumiputras and proudly recalled the self-sacrifice made by the Nath Jogis in every crisis of the country and nation. The programme was attended by Tiwa Autonomous Council Member Ajit Deka, Assam Provincial Jogi Sanmilan general secretary Dharma Narayan Nath, Jogi Jatiya Parishad president Kirti Nath, and others.

