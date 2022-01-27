246 Militants Surrender In Assam; Large Stockpile Of Arms, Explosives Deposited

Guwahati: At least 246 militants surrendered and laid down their arms before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremonial function held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati on 27 January.

The surrendered militants belonged to two militant outfits, namely the United Gorkha Peoples' Organization (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA).

169 cadres of the UGPO surrendered together. They hailed from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Kamrup(R), Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Udalguri and Sonitpur districts in Assam.

On the other hand, around 77 cadres of the TLA surrendered in the ceremony. They belonged to Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Angiong, Kamrup (M) and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

277 various types of Arms, grenades as well as 720 rounds of ammunition were together deposited by both the militant groups before the authority.

UGPO was formed back in 2007 and they were mainly active in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Biswanath districts of Assam. On the other hand, TLA was formed in 2014 and was mainly active in Nagaon, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

Also, a one time financial grant of Rs 1.5 Lakhs each was distributed in the same ceremony to the former members of Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF) – 28, Adivasi Dragon Fighters (ADF) – 61, Muslim Liberation Army (MLA) – 41, National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) – 303 and United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) – 29, for their rehabilitation.

The demand drafts of the financial grant, given to the former members of these organizations, were distributed by the Assam CM himself.

These five former militant outfits surrendered together before the authorities in 2020.

This is part of Himanta's efforts to end armed insurgency in the state once and for all.

Also read: Assam Govt To Transfer Files To Electronic Platform, CM Says Citizen-Centric Governance

Also watch: