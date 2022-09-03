287 Scooties Distributed

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI, Sept 2 : A total of 287 scooties were distributed among Sakhis engaged in 11 development blocks of Dhubri district under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) recently in a meeting held in the Dhubri District Library Auditorium here. Under the NRLM, Bank Sakhis, Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bima Sakhis and others have been included.

Speaking in the meeting, Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Anbamuthan MP said that NRLM is a poverty alleviation project implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

"This mission is focused on promoting self-employment and the organization of rural poor to get them self reliant. Scooty under this mission was given to enhance the connectivity and expedite works related to the mission. So, I most humbly appeal all the Sakhis not to use this scooty for thier personal works and only keep focus on the implementation of the ongoing schemes under the mission," Anbamuthan MP said.

The meeting was also attended and addressed by many dignitaries including Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zila Parishad, Biswajit Goswami and Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal.

