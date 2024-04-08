8 more Bodo traditional foods and products to get GI tags soon: Ganesh Hingmire

CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) on Saturday evening jointly organized a grand thanksgiving programme to consultants of the Great Mission Group Consultancy (GMGC), Pune Prof. Ganesh Hingmire and Prof. Rashmi Hingmire at Govt. HS&MP School field, Kokrajhar where Hingmire handed over the registration certificate of Geographical Indication (GI) tag of 13 traditional musical instruments, garments and other products to the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro in the presence of Minister UG Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP-Rwngwra Narzary, presidents of ABSU and BSS- Dipen Boro and Dr. Surath Narzary, MLA-Lawrence Islary and Jayanta Basumatary and other dignitaries.

Addressing a large crowd in Kokrajhar on the sidelines of the grand celebration on Saturday evening as a distinguished guest, Prof. . Ganesh Hingmire, Consultant of GMGC, Pune, said Bodoland became the number one in Assam and the top 10 in India to apply the GI tag to the largest number of traditional items for patent registration. Soon after receiving the warm reception in Kokrajhar, Hingmire felicitated the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro with traditional Pune ‘Pagadi’ as a gift of love. He appreciated the members of the Bodoland GI Tag Board for their efforts and hard work in registering 21 items in the last four years. He said the Bodos were very rich in culture and traditions and said ‘Keradafini’, which has a GI tag, was a wonderful medicinal herb found available in Manas National Park and other forests in Bodoland, which has no definition among the doctors about its remedial action. The Bodo culture is so rich in India, he said, adding that he had visited the stall of all 21 products displayed by the Bodoland GI Tag Board in a consultative meeting earlier. He said the traditional musical instruments and products of the Bodos were wonderful and familiar to nature.

Hingmire said that the remaining eight traditional foods and other products of the Bodos, like Onla wngkri, Narji wngkri, Jou bidwi, Jou gwran, Aronai, Gwka-gwkwi, Maibra bidwi, and Napam, would be registered for the GI tag within June and July next year. He also said the cultural entrepreneurship of the Bodo products was another target of the GMGC, which will benefit commercially along with preservation. He further said they were going to make another history by setting up a regional authorised centre of the consultancy in Bodoland. There will be another grand programme in June or July in Bodoland over GI tag, he said, adding that the commercial prospects of the products will become much higher after they get GI tag and ensure that the first authorised users will keep the value-based products. The cultural groups of the Bodos presented beautiful traditional dances using musical instruments (Kham, Sifung, Serja, Gongwna, and Tharka), which have been given GI tags in the first phase by GMGC.

