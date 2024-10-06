A Tribute: O Mur Moromor Koka

On 25th September 2024, I have lost my beloved maternal grandfather, Tuni Ram Kalita, who took his last breath at the age of 96 years. His demise was an epitome of graceful departure from this mortal world to the heavenly abode. Just in the evening of the previous day, he bid adieu to his children, grandchildren and great grandchild in such a cheerful and jovial manner that left no traces of qualms or regrets.

My maternal grandfather, fondly called as Koka by all his grandchildren, was one of the most diligent, persevering, tenacious and resilient person I have ever come across. He was a perfect blend of discipline and enjoyment while discharging his family, social and professional duties. He was a self-made man who came from a small village- Mejengaunder Nazira sub-division of Sibsagar district and established himself profoundly well in the city of Guwahati some five decades ago. Besides, he supported and mentored his siblings, family members and many of his friends to take firm roots in their respective endeavours in life.

Although looking rugged on the outer side, Koka has always shown empathy and compassion in full earnest towards everyone he came across. He was a regimented person while serving his days in the Assam Police Service (APS) for over 30 years and also a hard core social and religious person getting deeply involved in the activities of the Bhangagarh Naamghar. The people of Bhangagarh and the surrounding locality respected and adored my Koka to such an extent that he was unanimously elected the president of the Naamghar for around 25 long years.

During his tenure as the Naamghar president, Koka single-handedly supervised the renovation and construction of the state of the art Naamghar building and helped uplifting its entire premise. Despite not having formal education in the field of civil engineering or architectural science, I have hardly seen a person like Koka who had designed, monitored and executed construction of many housing and commercial building projects for himself as well as his family members.

People of today’s generation have to imbibe one most important quality of my Koka which is of self-discipline and self-care. As a child I have always seen him doing yogic asanas and other physical exercises which was his professional demand but he continued those without fail even after he retired from service more than three decades ago. Moreover, he exhibited high degree of control and restrain over the kind of stuff one should consume, be it food or thoughts of the mind.

The memories of my childhood that I had spent with Koka are still fresh in my mind as I always remember one of his many teachings that say “let your work do all the talking and leave the talking for the others”.

In a nutshell my Koka was perhaps an ideal family man (hard to find in recent times) who had done full justice to his multiple roles as a protective and loving spouse (to my Aaita), supportive and caregiving brother and brother-in-law, disciplinarian father and last but not the least a socially responsible person.

Although Koka is not there with us anymore but he continues to be present in our consciousness by blessing all of us to prosper with dignity in our lives. I pray to the Almighty to keep this lion-hearted soul with utmost care and attention in his arms.

Kuldeep Borah

Also Read: Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated Bilasipara co-district

Also watch: