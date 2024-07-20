AASU felicitates 202 meritorious students at Doomdooma College

DOOMDOOMA: “There is no shortcut to success in life. The path to success is always long and full of obstacles. Students can achieve success in life only through hard work and perseverance,” said Rana Sonar, the Assistant General Secretary of AASU.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a special felicitation ceremony to felicitate the meritorious students who passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary Final Examination this year with flying colours organized by the Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union at the “Kallol” auditorium of Doomdooma College on Thursday. He urged the students never to forget about their own nation, land, and mother tongue.

The event was presided over by the former headmaster of Rupai High School and the chairman of the governing body of Doomdooma College, Prakash Dutta. Addressing the meeting as guests of honour, Principal of Doomdooma College Dr. Kamaleswar Kalita and Principal of Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College, Doomdooma Dr. Amorjit Saikia, talked on the “New Education Policy (NEP)-2020” and elaborated on the changes brought in the field of higher education by the NEP and urged the students to prepare themselves to adapt themselves to it.

A prominent gynecologist and social worker in Doomdooma, Dr. Pranab Jyoti Deka, also addressed the students.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the guardians of the meritorious students, noted writer Dipa Dutta Bhajani thanked the Doomdooma Regional Students’Union for organizing such an event.

In his speech, the president urged the students to set a goal for themselves and work hard towards achieving it.

A total of 202 students from 29 educational institutions in the greater Doomdooma area who passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination in 2024 and the Higher Secondary Final Examination in 2024 were felicitated with momentos and letters of appreciation. Of these 202 students, 127 passed the HSLC, and the remaining 75 passed the Higher Secondary Final Examination.

The event was attended by a prominent writer, social worker, and member of the central committee of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Deben Deka, a veteran journalist and former president of Tinsukia district Sahitya Sabha, Arjun Baruah, a prominent journalist, social worker, and president of Doomdooma Press Club Anuj Kalita, a prominent journalist, social activist, and the secretary of Doomdooma Press Club Monoj Baruah, former secretary of Doomdooma Press Club Abhijit Khataniar, and a number of distinguished persons and leaders of the AASU. The programme was anchored by the general secretary of the Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union, Samujjal Borah Sonowal, and education secretary Durjoy Moran.

