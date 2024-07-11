Assam: 10-Year-Old Missing Since June 30

Jamugurihat: A 10-year-old boy has been missing for over 10 days now. The family members of the child have now appealed to the people to share information about the child if they have any in order to rescue the child.

Ajmal Islam, a 10-year-old boy from Bharlichapri located in Jamugurihat, has been missing for the past ten days. On June 30, the child did not return home after leaving his house to go shopping at the Jamuguri market. Hajnara Begum, the mother of the child, is now in tears over her 10-year-old son who has gone missing.

She has been searching from village to village but has not found any clues regarding her lost child. An FIR has been filed at Jamuguri police station regarding her son's disappearance, but the police have not been able to find the child so far. The mother is depressed by the thoughts of her 10-year-old son, who is now missing. The mother has requested the public to contact the Jamugurihat police if anyone finds any clue about her child.

Previously, three minor girls namely Ashma Khatun (14), Maina Khatun (14) and Sarufa Khatun (15) residents of Bharali Chapori in the western part of Jamugurihat went missing. According to the family sources, the three girls went out of their houses in the evening and didn’t return to their respective homes since then. The source further revealed that the costume of one girl was recovered from the bank of a nearby pond.

The family members tried their level best to trace the whereabouts of the missing girls. But they got no clue in this regard. Finally, all three families had lodged an FIR at Jamuguri PS.

The family members expressed their doubts that the girls may be trapped by women traffickers. The family members demanded speedy action from the end of the police administration. The conscious people have expressed their great concern over the incident.