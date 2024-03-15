Assam: Lok Sabha Elections in Assam 2024

As in Assam the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Assam will be a major political agenda, with the Bharatiya Janata Party firmly entrenched as the dominant force Formerly the stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC), the political landscape of Assam has undergone a transformation biggest since the BJP ascended to the top in 2014, changing the dynamics of electoral races in the state He was born Sharing its idyllic location with Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh, Assam has considerable influence in Indian politics. In the last 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the front-runner, winning nine of the 14 seats in the Lok Sabha, while the Congress won three.

This has seen the BJP continue to rise in the state, driven by a combination of 'Modi wave' and anti-business load sentiment against the previous Manmohan Singh-led UPA government As the country gears up for another electoral battle, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to further consolidate its position. Citing its growing power and stronghold in Assam, the NDA aims to increase its seat share by strengthening development plans and strategic alliances in the state on the snow.

But oppositionby the Congress-led and newly formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, the opposition is gearing up for a tough contest. Recognizing the need for a historic overhaul, Congress and its allies are rallying support, hoping to capitalize on shifting political sentiment and address voter concerns. With 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, Assam has played an important role in the political landscape of the state. State elections, which typically take place in April in many ways, give voters plenty of opportunities to exercise their franchise.

