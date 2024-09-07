Assam: 8 Students In Majuli Collapse During Assembly Because of Exessive Heat

Majuli: The state of Assam has been facing an excessive heat wave in the past few days. Owing to the same heat, several school students collapsed during the morning assembly at a school in Majuli. An ambulance later transported the affected students to a nearby medical facility.

A serious incident occurred on Saturday at the Auniati Higher Secondary School in Majuli of Assam. A total of eight students collapsed during the morning assembly due to the extreme heat. The affected students, all girls, were quickly transported to the District Hospital in Garhmur by the 108 ambulance services for medical evaluation and treatment.

In response to the situation, school authorities have declared a holiday for the day to address the incident and ensure the safety and well-being of all students in this heat wave.

The summer of 2024 has been increasingly dangerous, with over 100 people dying and the health of thousands more in India being seriously affected by extreme weather.

India has reported over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases during a long-lasting heatwave, according to Reuters. At the same time, some areas, including the northeastern region, are experiencing severe floods caused by heavy rain.

This extreme weather is part of a larger trend affecting billions of people across Asia. Scientists say these conditions are mostly due to human-driven climate change.

The health ministry has told central and state institutions to prioritize these cases, and hospitals in Delhi, which is also experiencing a water shortage, have been told to increase the number of beds.

A health ministry official confirmed over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 deaths between March 1 and June 18. During this time, northwest and eastern India had twice as many heatwave days as usual.