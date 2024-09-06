Assam: Accident of Fuel Tanker Creates a Tense Situation

Kokrajhar: An accident in Kokrajhar triggered a massive fire and National Highway 31 had to be closed temporarily till the fire and emergency department doused the flames.

The accident occurred on National Highway 31 at Ramphalbil in Kokrajhar. An ethanol-loaded tanker lost control and overturned by the roadside, bursting into flames. The vehicle was travelling from West Bengal towards Assam when the accident took place.

The ethanol-filled tanker, bearing the registration number PB 11 CZ 9902 encountered an accident on its way towards the Numaligarh Refinery.

Miraculously, the driver of the tanker Raj Kumar Singh survived the accident. He was rescued by the police and the emergency service personnel in critical condition and was admitted to a hospital.

After nearly an hour and a half, the fire and emergency services personnel were able to extinguish the fire. Five fire trucks were pressed into service to extinguish the fire caused by the accident. The highway was later opened for traffic.

Previously, two women tragically lost their lives in a road accident on NH 15 at Pipira Dokan in the morning while out on a morning stroll. One woman died on the spot while the other died on the way to Mangaldai Civil Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Reena Barua and Jahnu Barua of Patalsing Para near Pipira Dokan. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled away from the spot after the accident. The frequent road accidents have transformed the NH 15 into a killer Highway. It may be recalled here that earlier on May 24, 2022, a tragic road accident on NH-15 near Sipajhar Police Station claimed the lives of five-morning walkers instantly as they were rammed by a speeding truck.