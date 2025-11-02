Assam: AJYCP stages sit-in protest in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In protest against the construction of large river dams, the Assam Nationalist Youth Students' Union today staged demonstrations across the state. At the Sadar Chariali in Bokakhat, the organization carried out a sit-in protest as part of their state-wide agitation.

With the participation of the organization's Central Vice President Bipul Bora and Central Organizational Secretary Nilutpal Khound, the Bokakhat District Committee raised the demand for the closure of all large river dam projects.

Also read: AJYCP Moves President, PM to Halt Mega Dams in Assam