Assam: Assistant engineer caught taking bribe in Hojai

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Jahur Uddin Chowdhury, Assistant Engineer of Binnakandi Development Block in Hojai district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant for processing pending bills. The complainant had earlier reported that Chowdhury demanded Rs 10,000, which was later reduced to Rs 7,000. Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid at the office of the Block Development Officer, where the accused was apprehended soon after receiving the money. The tainted cash was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses. Following the operation, the Directorate arrested Chowdhury and registered a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Further legal action is in progress.

