Assam Attracts Over Rs 13,000 Cr Investments in 14 Months: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has attracted investments worth Rs 13,364 crore, creating jobs for over 17,000 individuals in the past 14 months.

These investments have been pledged through 21 proposals sanctioned by the state cabinet, as per the 2019 Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA).

CM Sarma mentioned in a post on X that the IIPA was revised in 2023 to draw in mega investments exceeding Rs 100 crore, which would create permanent jobs for 200 or more individuals.

He said, “In January 2023, we introduced a policy to tailor incentives for major investors. Today, 7 additional firms have pledged to create 6,500 jobs through investments totaling Rs 2,000 crore.