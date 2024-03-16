Assam Attracts Over Rs 13,000 Cr Investments in 14 Months: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has attracted investments worth Rs 13,364 crore, creating jobs for over 17,000 individuals in the past 14 months.
These investments have been pledged through 21 proposals sanctioned by the state cabinet, as per the 2019 Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA).
CM Sarma mentioned in a post on X that the IIPA was revised in 2023 to draw in mega investments exceeding Rs 100 crore, which would create permanent jobs for 200 or more individuals.
He said, “In January 2023, we introduced a policy to tailor incentives for major investors. Today, 7 additional firms have pledged to create 6,500 jobs through investments totaling Rs 2,000 crore.
The CM stated that over the last 14 months, Assam has attracted investments totaling Rs 13,365 crore and created 17,700 jobs through this policy.
Officials revealed that among the companies that have signed MoUs do far are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Topcem India LLP.
Earlier, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of over Rs 645 crore for the development of 10 waterway projects along the Brahmaputra River.
These projects aim to enhance capacity and promote river tourism and public transportation in Assam.
Implemented under the flagship ‘Sagarmala programme’ of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, these projects will receive 100% financial assistance from the Central government.
The goal is to improve docks and infrastructures along the Brahmaputra River, which will help connect areas better and boost the economy.
These projects range from building slipways at strategic locations like Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli to setting up passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahabari in Barpeta.
