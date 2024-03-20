Assam: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque Withdraws Resignation

GUWAHATI: Congress MP from the Barpeta constituency, Abdul Khaleque has withdrawn his resignation after he met party leadership Sonia Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.
In his announcement, Khaleque said that he is retracting his resignation as he was a member of Congress, and now also wishes to remain in the party.
He clarified that he never wanted to challenge the principles of the Congress party or Sonia Gandhi and only expressed his heartfelt sentiments.
After meeting former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Khaleque said that he had full trust in her. He also revealed that they had a detailed discussion about the issues he raised and the Congress leadership had assured him of addressing the concerns.
Khaleque also asserted that he would not contest this Lok Sabha election.
Earlier on March 15, MP Abdul Khaleque resigned from the party’s primary membership.
Notably, the Congress party chose not to nominate sitting MP Abdul Khaleque from Barpeta for the Lok Sabha ticket. Instead, the ticket was given to Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal.
The Congress party's decision to deny the ticket to sitting MP Abdul Khaleque is viewed as a key factor in his impending departure from the party.
Khaleque submitted a two-page resignation letter addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The MP blamed the Congress party leadership for his decision to leave the party.
The letter read, “A member of the grand old Indian National Congress party. I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me. It is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect and cherish.”
“I have served the organization in different capacities as and when desired by the leadership. The leaders trusted me with responsibilities within Assam as well as in other states. I performed the assigned duties with whole hearted responsibilities. I had the opportunity to serve the people twice as Member of Legislative Assembly and once as Member of Lok Sabha. It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me,” it added.
Khaleque wrote, “However, off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam.”
