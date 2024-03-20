Assam: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque Withdraws Resignation

GUWAHATI: Congress MP from the Barpeta constituency, Abdul Khaleque has withdrawn his resignation after he met party leadership Sonia Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

In his announcement, Khaleque said that he is retracting his resignation as he was a member of Congress, and now also wishes to remain in the party.

He clarified that he never wanted to challenge the principles of the Congress party or Sonia Gandhi and only expressed his heartfelt sentiments.