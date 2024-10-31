Assam: Counter-Insurgency Operation Leads To Arrest Of 7 ULFA(I) Linkmen

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against insurgent activities, a joint operation targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I) has been launched by the Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Kolkata-based Military Intelligence.
The search operation began on October 26, 2024 and is a follow-up of a previous intelligence-driven effort conducted by the same team on October 25.
Security forces were engaged in coordinated efforts across the Upper Assam districts of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia from October 26 through October 30 to trace the whereabouts of the ULFA (I) linkmen.
The concerted efforts yielded results as it led to the apprehension of five key OGWs and linkmen connected to senior ULFA (I) commanders, identified as SS Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Sonar of Jagun, Babul Dehingia of Tinsukia, Ashok Ali and Ajit Changmai of Sibsagar District, Tonglong Konyak of Mon District in Nagaland, Boiln Burah of Sibsagar, and Kiran Sharma of Tinsukia.
The authorities are continuing the operation as they have their eyes set on dismantling the remaining insurgent networks in anticipation of security threats surrounding the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in 2025.
