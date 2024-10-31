Assam: Counter-Insurgency Operation Leads To Arrest Of 7 ULFA(I) Linkmen

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against insurgent activities, a joint operation targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I) has been launched by the Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Kolkata-based Military Intelligence.

The search operation began on October 26, 2024 and is a follow-up of a previous intelligence-driven effort conducted by the same team on October 25.

Security forces were engaged in coordinated efforts across the Upper Assam districts of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia from October 26 through October 30 to trace the whereabouts of the ULFA (I) linkmen.