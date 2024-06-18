Assam: Dead Body Recovered in Digboi

DIGBOI: The recovery of a dead body in Digboi triggered a sensation in the locality. The dead body was later identified as that of a senior citizen belonging to a nearby village.

A dead body was discovered near the Borjan Shiva Temple of Digboi on Tuesday morning. The body was discovered in the water by the local people in the morning. This discovery triggered a sharp sensation in the locality.

The dead body was later discovered to be that of one Matak Marshal Labandu. He was said to belong to the Balijan Christian village of the region. Residents of his village later mentioned that the victim had been missing since arround 2 PM on Monday. The family members had initiated a search for the person, but they had failed to locate him on Monday. It however remains unknown as to how the person missing from his village landed up dead near the temple.

Previously, a sudden discovery took the local people of South Salmara by shock. The local people of the region discovered a dead body. The incident took place in the morning hours of Saturday.

According to local sources, a dead body was spotted in the waters of the Brahmaputra River on Saturday morning. The locals spotted the same at the ferry ghat located in the Dutiya Khanda (Pukamari) which is in the Maharir Char locality on the banks of the Brahmaputra. A notable number of local people use this ghat for daily commute. The body was found floating in the waters of the river.

The local people spotted the dead body in a plastic bag with the head out of the bag. This discovery triggered a sensation among the local people, resulting in the gathering of a large number of people. They informed the South Salmara Police Station about this discovery, who soon arrived at the location and recovered the dead body from the water.