Assam: Demow Co-District Office Gheraoed, Protest Staged

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the auspices of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), the Demow Regional Committee, Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), the Demow Town Committee, the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Demow Branch, the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), the Demow Regional Committee, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS), the Demow Regional Committee, in collaboration with the People of Demow gheraoed office of Demow Co-District, protested the Demow Municipal Board's seizure of the 52-year-old Demow Samabai Samiti. They shouted slogans against the Demow Municipal Board. Later a memorandum signed by Jayanta Gogoi, President of ATASU, Demow Regional Committee, Jaan Barua, President of AYM, Demow Town Committee, Biswanath Nag, Secretary of ATTSA Demow Branch, Lalit Tanti, President of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee, Dipu Chutia, President of CMSS, Demow Regional Committee and Umesh Chuladhara, President of KMSS, Demow Regional Committee was submitted to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar District through ADC of Demow Co-District on Thursday. In the memorandum, they stated their demands.

