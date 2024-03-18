Assam: Dhubri DC Dibakar Nath briefs media on Lok Sabha poll

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Dhubri Commissioner-cum-District Returing Officer Dibakar Nath addressed media persons here at his conference hall on Sunday.

In his media briefing, Nath said that the polling in the No. 2 Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 7. The total number of voters in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency is 26,43,403, with 3024 polling stations.

The constituency consists of 11 Assembly segments spanning over six election districts: Dhubri, Bilasipara, South Shalmara, North Shalmara, Goalpara, and Barpeta, Nath said.

He said that checking at the checkpoints and flying squads will continue to search on the roads.

