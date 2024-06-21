Assam: Dikarai River Causes Significant Soil Erosion

Sonitpur: The Dikarai River at Bardikarai Balichapri No. 1 in Jamugurihat has been facing severe erosion lately. Due to heavy rains in the past few days, the river's water level has risen, causing erosion of the local farmers' lands and submerging them under water.

In the coming days, the local residents have said that if erosion continues, they will spend the night awake in fear that the rising waters of the river will go and enter the villages. In particular, the massive erosion in the No. 1 Bordikarai Balichapari area, which is the confluence of the Bardikarai River and the Jiabharli River, has taken a terrible form, which has alarmed the farmers by the river.

Previously, the local people of a locality under the Doomdooma Revenue Circle have undertaken an initiative towards the prevention of any further erosion of banks and embankments of the Brahmaputra River thereby preventing flooding of the region.

A large number of local people engaged in Shram Daan or voluntary service towards the conservation of the embankments. The participants manually dug up a part of the sandbank to make a small change to the movement of water in the river. This change has the potential to drastically reduce the amount of soil erosion on the river bank.

This activity was taken up by the residents of the Doomdooma revenue circle of the Tinsukia district of Assam. Since the river has eroded parts of the embankments on the West Saikhowa area of Doomdooma, local residents decided to take up this action as a precautionary measure.

The local people also performed a puja on the banks and made offerings to the river before initiating their action of digging the sandbank. A waterway, about 200 meters in length, 2 feet wide and 1.5 feet deep was dug up by the local people as a part of this initiative. Since the water levels on the river continue to rise because of the incessant rains, it is a matter of time before the local people will see if their hard work is able to bring any positive results or not.