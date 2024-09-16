Assam: Ex-Servicemen Demand of Land Allotment

Bongaigaon: Retired personnel from the armed forces of the nation have demanded the immediate allocation of land for them. An area of 1366 bighas was mentioned to be allocated for the ex-servicemen in Jogighopa, which has not been fulfilled to date.

Once revered for their dedication and service to the nation, ex-servicemen from the state now find themselves fighting for their long-overdue dues. Despite their past contributions, they have been compelled to protest for the 1,366 bighas of land that were allocated to the Jogighopa project for the Bongaigaon District Ex-Servicemen Association.

The situation is further complicated by allegations from the association that much of this land is currently encroached upon. The ex-servicemen's association is actively protesting in Abhayapuri, seeking a resolution to their grievances. Efforts to address the issue have included two meetings with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, but the concerns of the ex-servicemen remain unresolved. The ex-servicemen now seeking assistance to highlight and address this ongoing struggle for justice and they staged a protest towards the fulfilment of these demands.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong Krishna Baruah, (ACS) honoured a few of the ex-servicemen of the Taradubi area, at Taradubi near Tumpreng under the theme “Veeron ka Vandhan”. The DC was accompanied by Election Officer Arnika Lekthepi, (ACS), District Project Officer, DDMA West Karbi Anglong Rupjoy Maibangsa and others. The ex-servicemen include Narakanta Gohai (HAV), Prafulla Bordoloi (LNK), Budhindra Bordoloi (NK), Bhaben Bardoloi (HAV), Bernerd Sangma etc. Similar felicitation programs were organised in other parts of the state as well to commemorate the occasion of the Independence Day of the country.