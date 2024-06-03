Assam: Four 11KV feeders to be operational in Lakhimpur from June 5

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Sub-Divisional Engineer, North Lakhimpur Electrical Sub-Division, APDCL, has said that the charging of newly constructed 11KV feeders, viz., 11KV Hatilung (Bowalguri Road via Asian Public School to Hatilung Rail crossing up to NH-15 Hatilung), 11KV Sukulibharia (Bowalguri to Collegiate School to Sukulibharia Road to convention centre), 11KV Bogolijan (Bowalguri to Bowalguri Namghar), and 11KV Nakari (Bowalguri via Chinatalia Railway Crossing to Thana Chariali and Bazarpatty) feeders originating from 33/11 KV Bowalguri Sub-Station under North Lakhimpur Electrical Sub-Division, is expected to be charged at any moment on June 5.

Under such circumstances, the North Lakhimpur Electrical Sub-Division, APDCL, has appealed to the villagers and local public in those mentioned areas to avoid touching the conductors of the 33KV line and the 11KV line by any means and to keep a safe distance from the lines and electric poles, effective June 5. A notice served by the aforementioned authority has expressed that if any casualty in the event of a violation of this appeal occurs, APDCL cannot be held responsible under any circumstances.

