Assam: Health check-up camp held at Morigaon M.V. School

A Correspondent

Morigaon: A free multi-specialty health check-up camp was organised by ARHI Hospital, Jorabat, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Morigaon Drug Dealers’ Association and Bandhoi’ 84 at Morigaon M.V. School today. The free health check-up camp included complimentary ECG, Fibroscan, Hepatitis, B screening, and RBS with free specialty consultation. Dr. Jadunath Buragohain, Dr. Mahamaya Prasad Singh, Dr. Dipankar Das, Dr. Kahkasha Rahman Chaudhury, Dr. Simranjit Singh, Dr. Gaganpreet Kour, Dr. Surajit Hazarika, and Dr. Sarfaraj Iman, provided free consultations to the patients in the camp. Earlier, the free health check-up camp was formally inaugurated by Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sharma, IAS.

