Assam: Inspirational journey of Joybiren

Haflong: In a world often clouded by despair and adversity, stories of resilience and determination shine like beacons of hope. Meet Joybiren, a remarkable young boy whose unwavering spirit continues to inspire those around him, despite facing unimaginable challenges.

The tragic incident took place on April 2, 2023, where only three years old Joybiren, son of Babul Lyngdoh Engleng, and Purnima of Umrangso unaware of the transformer kept on the ground without a proper fence, got electrocuted with many injuries.

Joybiren’s journey took an unexpected turn when the tragic accident claimed both of his hands. While many would have succumbed to despair, Joybiren’s determination to overcome his circumstances only grew stronger. Instead of letting his disability define him, he resolved to become an example of perseverance and compassion.

From the moment he woke up in the hospital, Joybiren’s focus shifted from self-pity to self-improvement. With the support of his family and friends, he embarked on a journey of adaptation and resilience.

Joybiren, wanted to convey his heartfelt thanks to Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa and all the media persons who took the initiative for his treatment at Guwahati. With the help of NE Live representatives of Dima Hasao and Guwahati, Joyberin recently met Minister Gorlosa and thanked her for the support and sought her blessings.

Despite the hardships he faced, Joyberin remained steadfast in his commitment to be a good human being. His resilience and unwavering determination serve as a testament to the power of the human spirit to triumph over adversity. Through his actions, Joyberin reminds us all that it is not our circumstances that define us but rather our response to them.

Joybiren’s mother Purnima, father Babul and the neighbour also sought blessings from all for Joybiren while appreciating those who supported Joyberin during his treatment and recovery.

