Assam: Maheshwari community celebrate ‘Mahesh Navami’ at Hojai

A Correspondent

HOJAI: The Maheshwari Community in Hojai celebrated 'Mahesh Navami' with religious fervour at their homes and temples on Saturday. Notably, Mahesh Navami is observed on the Navami Tithi (ninth day) of Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha (waxing, or the brighter phase of the lunar cycle). It is believed that it is the day of origin of the Maheshwari community, which hails Mahesh (the Lord of the Lords) as the Supreme Power.

Talking to this correspondent, Shivsankar Bora and Ramesh Mundra said, “We Maheshwaris celebrate the day by offering prayers and pujas to Lord Mahesh (Shiva) and his consort, Devi Parvati." They said that other than pujas and the customary rituals, in other parts of the country, the community also organises cultural events and rallies to spread oneness, service, sacrifice, and truth. "It gives us immense pleasure when people from all walks of life wish us on this auspicious day,” they added.

They also said that Kailash Kabra, provincial president of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Samellan, also greeted the community on this occasion.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha on violence during Ram Navami (sentinelassam.com)