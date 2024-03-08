Assam: Opposition Protest Against CAA Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: A coalition of 16 opposition parties in Assam is leading a strong protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kaziranga.
The protest comes at a crucial time when PM Modi is scheduled to visit the National Park to inaugurate several developmental projects to promote tourism and infrastructure development in the region.
Shivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi highlighted the importance of the PM’s visit to the state and urged to address the concerns of Assamese people regarding the CAA.
Gogoi while speaking to the media said that PM Modi should ensure that CAA will not be implemented in Assam.
He further stated that foreigners will never be allowed to stay in Assa, without Assamese culture, language, and tradition. Gogoi requested Prime Minister Modi to listen to the demands of the 16 opposition parties.
The MLA also accused the BJP government of fueling violence and suppressing the opposition. He also criticized Assam DGP GP Singh for his authoritarian behavior. Gogoi claimed that there is no democracy in Assam and it’s like a dictatorship.
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 other organizations of the state took out a bike rally in all district headquarters in the state today in protest against the proposed implementation of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).
In Guwahati, AASU’s chief adviser Samujal Bhattacharjya, president Utpal Sarma, and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah led the rally.
AASU president Utpal Sarma said that the people of Assam and other states in the Northeast would not accept the CAA. The imposition of the Act in Assam would lead to democratic agitation, besides the legal battle.
Earlier on Wednesday night, Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg strongly urged people to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his performance at a cultural event in Baksa, Assam.
He stated that the act is unnecessary and urged those present to protest against it. Garg also firmly declared that as long as he is active, the CAA will not be implemented.
During his speech, he mentioned people like G.P. Singh and Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting that their involvement would not help implement the CAA.
He also expressed sadness over the casualties related to the issue and promised to work to prevent further tragedies.
ALSO WATCH: