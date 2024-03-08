Assam: Opposition Protest Against CAA Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: A coalition of 16 opposition parties in Assam is leading a strong protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kaziranga.

The protest comes at a crucial time when PM Modi is scheduled to visit the National Park to inaugurate several developmental projects to promote tourism and infrastructure development in the region.

Shivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi highlighted the importance of the PM’s visit to the state and urged to address the concerns of Assamese people regarding the CAA.

Gogoi while speaking to the media said that PM Modi should ensure that CAA will not be implemented in Assam.