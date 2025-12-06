Assam: Over 150 members resign in major blow to Congress in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In yet another crippling jolt to the Karbi Anglong Congress just months before the 2026 Assembly election, more than a hundred and fifty leaders and workers from East Karbi Anglong district tendered their resignations en masse on Thursday, openly expressing ‘complete loss of confidence’ in the district party President and the current leadership.

The dramatic scene unfolded when the disgruntled Congress members assembled at the KASA Stadium in Diphu, raised anti-leadership slogans and then marched in a procession to the nearby District Congress office, where they collectively submitted their resignation letters.

The defectors include office-bearers and active workers from the district committee, block committees, mandal committees, and primary Congress units cutting across all tiers of the party structure in the hill district.

Sources close to the resigning leaders confirmed that the entire group is set to formally join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days, delivering a major boost to the saffron camp in the strategically important autonomous council region.

This is the second such large-scale desertion in Karbi Anglong within weeks, after a similar exodus rocked the West Karbi Anglong unit recently.

Political observers see the back-to-back rebellions in both East and West Karbi Anglong as a sign of deep internal discontent and organizational collapse in the hills, a traditional Congress stronghold that now appears to be slipping irreversibly towards the BJP.

With barely a few months left for the Assembly polls, the Congress high command in Guwahati has remained conspicuously silent, while local leaders have been heard dismissing the rebels with contempt, reportedly saying they had only ‘come to show their faces.’

