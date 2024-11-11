Assam: Pious Lady Mailata Barman Passes Away in Doomdooma

A correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Pious lady Mailata Burman, who was one of the founders of ‘Sri Krishna Temple’ run by the women in Ambikagiri Road of the town, passed away on Saturday morning at a private nursing home in Doomdooma. Her death cast a pall of gloom at Doomdooma and at her birthplace, Kakaya village in Nalbari district.

She was 77 and is survived by her husband, Bhumidhar Burman, one son, four married daughters, and a host of relatives. Her death was mourned by Shrikrishna Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti, Senior Citizens’ Association, Doomdooma, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma Branch, Doomdooma Shiva Mandir Samiti, Ramdhenu Mahila Chora, Doomdooma, Doomdooma Rajahua Kalimandir Samiti, Doomdooma Press Club, Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, and WARRIORS, Doomdooma Anchalik Committee.

