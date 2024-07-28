Assam: PM Modi Celebrates Assam's Charaideo Maidam as UNESCO World Heritage Site

GUWAHATI: In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed immense pride over the inclusion of Assam's Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. This significant addition marks India's 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's first Cultural World Heritage site from Northeast region.

Charaideo, once inaugural capital of Ahom dynasty holds profound historical importance. The Maidam or burial mounds were repositories for the remains of Ahom ancestors along with their valuable possessions. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that these structures symbolize reverence for departed Ahom rulers and dignitaries. This highlights their cultural and historical significance.

During his address, Modi elaborated on the remarkable longevity of Ahom Empire which spanned from 13th to early 19th century. He attributed this endurance to strength and resilience of empire's principles and beliefs. This acknowledgment of Ahom dynasty underscores importance of preserving and celebrating India's rich and diverse heritage.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Assam, Modi recalled unveiling tallest statue of Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on March 9. He expressed gratitude for opportunity to pay respects at Lachit Maidam, underscoring significance of remembering and honoring historical figures who contributed to India's cultural legacy. The Prime Minister encouraged citizens to include Charaideo Maidam in future travel itineraries and promoting site as destination of cultural and historical interest.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed appreciation for Prime Minister's efforts in preserving Assam's cultural heritage in a heartfelt tweet. He wrote "It was special to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji speak on his efforts to preserve Assam's rich civilisational heritage. We are blessed to witness this celebration of our ancient culture."

The inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO World Heritage Sites not only recognizes the historical and cultural significance of Ahom dynasty. It also highlights rich cultural tapestry of Northeast India. This accolade is expected to boost tourism. Furthermore, it will bring global attention to Assam's heritage. Encouraging further preservation and appreciation of the region's historical treasures.