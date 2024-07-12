Assam Police Recovers 11 Kg Ganja From Passenger Bus

Biswanath: An operation carried out by Assam Police led to the seizure of eleven kilos of contraband ganja from a passenger bus in the Biswanath district of the state on Thursday.

A special team from the Biswanath district police conducted a raid and seized approximately eleven kilograms of ganja from passenger bus number AS 07 C 9229. Two individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation were arrested by the police team. The two ganja smugglers arrested in Biswanath have been identified as Biraj Basumatary from Rowta and Shukla Basumatary from Orang.

They were caught transporting the ganja to Biswanath in the bus, following a tip-off received by the special police team. The ganja was supplied by one Chandan of Rowta, and investigations are ongoing as the arrested smugglers are being interrogated.

Previously, a huge quantity of ganja was recovered by the Golaghat police from the Furkating and Doigrung areas of the district. As per a report, a raid was carried out at No. 1 Tirual Village at the house of Bijit Nath at Bon Guti and recovered 2.032 kg Ganja and seized two four-wheelers (Bolero and Celerio). In another house search one peddler named Tridib Gogoi was arrested along with one Bolero vehicle.

A similar raid was carried out at Numaligarh, where one person was arrested namely Manik Ahmed, S/O Late Khalil Ahmed of Latabari Ahom Gaon, Bokakhat along with 5 kg Ganja and seized one Bajaj Pulsar with registration plate AS 05 F -9954. On-the-spot interrogation revealed the seller's name by the arrested fellow.

Bijit Nath (36), S/O Late Suren Nath, of No. 1 Tirual Village, PS - Golaghat was arrested along with his associates namely Tridib Gogoi (44), S/O Late Khagen Gogoi, from village Chakar Dhara, PS - Golaghat. During the search operation, two Boleros bearing registration AS 01 FM 8892, AS 01 FR 7880 and one Suzuki Celerio bearing registration no. AS 05 S 5452 were also seized. The raid was carried out by additional SP (crime branch) assisted by DSP (P), OC Golaghat, OC Numaligarh,TSI, IC Furkating and staff. A case had been registered to pursue the source of such business further.