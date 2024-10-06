Assam Rape-Murder Case: Women's Group Urges Instant Justice, Demands Encounter for Son

GUWAHATI: A mother from Banipur, Dibrugarh district of Assam, was raped by her son and then killed in a gruesome manner that it has finally set off widespread public anger.

Local women's organizations are calling for the strictest punishment for the accused. The horrific incident has caused a major shake-up in the region, with many crying for justice out of the ordinary legal process.

The women protesters have been demanding no mercy and wanted Shankarjyoti-the alleged culprit-be put up for encounter rather than a long-winding trial. "He only deserves death. His crime is beyond understanding and we will not let him return to the society," said a protester while speaking to the media.

The public has also risen to ostracize him and is unwilling to accept him back at Banipur, even if the judicial system might go ahead to spare him capital punishment.

The incident occurred in the house of his family situated at Sub-road No. 11, Banipur, Dibrugarh, where Shankarjyoti is supposed to have committed the cowardly act.

The reports state that he raped his mother first and then strangled her. This barbarous act has shocked the entire village to its core. Such protests against this subhuman are being witnessed across the locality demanding sharp punishment for him.

Local Gabharupathar police were informed and arrived promptly at the location. The police arrested Shankarjyoti and recovered the body of the victim.

The police have lodged a case no 401/2024 u/s 103(1) BNS and are investigating details of the event. The authorities are collecting all information to understand the circumstances of the event in detail.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Reddy said that the police had received information regarding the crime and had sent a team immediately to the venue. The body of the victim has been recovered and is being sent for a post-mortem examination.

As the probe goes on, the locals are agitated. The people want Shankarjyoti rubbed out clearly. It has sent a wave of anger around the region, women's organizations and the public at large demanding the worst punishment-hence encounters.